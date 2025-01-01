July 2026 Cruises from Southampton

Powered by AI

We found you 30 cruises

Sky Princess (Image: Princess Cruises)
Sky Princess
Sabatini's on Sky Princess
Sky Princess
Sky Princess
Sky Princess
Balcony Cabin Sky Princess
Sky Princess
Wakeview Pool on Sky Princess
Sky Princess

14 Nights

14 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Southampton • Valencia • Barcelona • Toulon • Florence • Rome • Sardinia • Southampton

351
Jul 18, 2026
Princess Cruises
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cabins
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Dining
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Activity/Entertainment
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • New York

1,402
Jul 21, 2026
Cunard Line
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cabins
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Dining
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Activity/Entertainment
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Hamburg • Southampton

1,402
Jul 17, 2026
Cunard Line
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star Cabins
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star Dining
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Stars Theater (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Star

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Iceland

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Bergen • Alesund • Akureyri • Isafjord • Reykjavik

2,638
Jul 12, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - British Isles

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Portrush • Belfast • Liverpool • Dublin • Cobh+2 more

2,204
Norwegian Cruise Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - British Isles

Port: Southampton • Dublin • Liverpool • Belfast • Edinburgh • Newcastle • Amsterdam • Brugge+2 more

2,204
Jul 19, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Isle of Portland • Cobh • Dublin • Belfast • Greenock • Invergordon+3 more

750
Jul 9, 2026
Princess Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Cobh • Liverpool • Belfast • Greenock • Kirkwall • Invergordon+3 more

750
Jul 21, 2026
Princess Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Baltic SeaSpain, Portugal & France

Port: Southampton • Vigo • Lisbon • Porto • La Coruna • Bilbao • Le Havre • Southampton

251
Jul 23, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Baltic SeaSouthampton To Copenhagen

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Rotterdam • Hamburg • Oslo • Copenhagen

30
Jul 7, 2026
Crystal
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaNorwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Southampton • Brugge • Molde • Olden • Stavanger • Southampton

2,684
Jul 12, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Bilbao • La Coruna • Cherbourg • Southampton

297
Jul 4, 2026
MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Cádiz • Malaga • Alicante • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona+3 more

297
Jul 25, 2026
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Stavanger • Olden • Cruise in Innvikfjorden • Nordfjordeid+3 more

97
Jul 5, 2026
Cunard Line

2 Nights

2 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Hamburg

97
Jul 12, 2026
Cunard Line

Related Cruises

July 2026 Cruises from Miami

July 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
July 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

July 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
July 2026 Cruises from Florida

July 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.