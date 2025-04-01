July 2026 Cruises from Dover

Powered by AI

We found you 12 cruises

Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Cabins
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Dining
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Activity/Entertainment
Crown Princess
Crown Princess
Crown Princess

22 Nights

22 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Dover • Lerwick • Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Isafjord • St. John's • Corner Brook+6 more

2,266
Jul 4, 2026
Princess Cruises
Seven Seas Navigator
Seven Seas Navigator
Compass Rose on Seven Seas Navigator (Photo: Regent Seven Seas Cruises)
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.52.39 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 3.54.17 P M
Seven Seas Navigator
Screen Shot 2021 02 08 at 4.02.12 P M
Seven Seas Navigator

9 Nights

9 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • North Sea • Oslo • Copenhagen • Baltic Sea • Stockholm

330
Jul 19, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Seabourn Ovation (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Ovation

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Isle of Portland • Cobh • Fishguard • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Rothesay • Greenock

99
Jul 25, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Cabins
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Dining
Crown Princess
Crown Princess Activity/Entertainment
Crown Princess
Crown Princess
Crown Princess

55 Nights

55 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Dover • Lerwick • Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Isafjord • St. John's • Corner Brook+17 more

2,266
Jul 4, 2026
Princess Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

59 Nights

59 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Dover • Lerwick • Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Isafjord • St. John's • Corner Brook+18 more

2,266
Jul 4, 2026
Princess Cruises

61 Nights

61 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Dover • Lerwick • Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Isafjord • St. John's • Corner Brook+19 more

2,266
Jul 4, 2026
Princess Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Rotterdam • Kristiansund • Eidfjord • Stavanger • Cruise by Seydisfjordur Fjord+15 more

309
Jul 24, 2026
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Rotterdam • South Queensferry • Aberdeen • Stornoway • Portree • Belfast+5 more

309
Jul 10, 2026
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Isle of Portland • Cobh • Fishguard • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Rothesay • Greenock+5 more

99
Jul 25, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

42 Nights

42 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Rotterdam • Kristiansund • Eidfjord • Stavanger • Cruise by Seydisfjordur Fjord+25 more

309
Jul 24, 2026
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

42 Nights

42 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Rotterdam • South Queensferry • Aberdeen • Stornoway • Portree • Belfast+25 more

309
Jul 10, 2026
Holland America Line

28 Nights

28 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Isle of Portland • Cobh • Fishguard • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Rothesay • Greenock+14 more

99
Jul 25, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

Related Cruises

July 2026 Cruises from Miami

July 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
July 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

July 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
July 2026 Cruises from Florida

July 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.