July 2026 Cruises from Lisbon

Powered by AI

We found you 13 cruises

Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Cabins
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Dining
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - Other

Port: Lisbon • Portimao • Cádiz • Motril • Gibraltar • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

3,080
Norwegian Cruise Line
Viking Osfrid (Photo: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Osfrid
TA Viking Osfrid Reception
Viking Osfrid
TA Viking Osfrid Observation Lounge
Viking Osfrid
CC Viking Osfrid Veranda Suite
Viking Osfrid

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal's River Of Gold

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Douro • Barca d’Alva • Salamanca • Pinhao • Regua+1 more

67
Viking River Cruises
Scenic Azure
Scenic Azure

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Douro With Lisbon & Madrid

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Pinhao • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Madrid

99
Scenic River
Avalon Alegria Panorama Suite (Rendering: Avalon Waterways)
Avalon Alegria
Avalon Alegria Panorama Suite (Rendering: Avalon Waterways)
Avalon Alegria

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllVida Portugal: Vineyards & Villages Along The Dour...

Port: Lisbon • Sintra • Coimbra • Porto • Portugal • Pocinho • Spain • Douro • Porto • Porto

8
Avalon Waterways
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal's River Of Gold

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Douro • Barca d’Alva • Salamanca • Pinhao • Regua+1 more

80
Viking River Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal's River Of Gold

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Douro • Barca d’Alva • Salamanca • Pinhao • Regua+1 more

28
Viking River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena • Barcelona • Corsica • Rome

428
Jul 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Douro With Lisbon

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Pinhao • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

99
Scenic River

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllUnforgettable Douro With Lisbon

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Salamanca • Pinhao • Porto • Porto

99
Jul 17, 2026
Scenic River

17 Nights

17 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • Cádiz • Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena • Barcelona • Corsica • Rome+7 more

428
Jul 24, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllPortugal's River Of Gold

Port: Lisbon • Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Douro • Barca d’Alva • Salamanca • Pinhao • Regua+1 more

89
Viking River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - British Isles & WesternEurope - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Atlantic Ocean • Bordeaux • Le Havre • Brugge • Ijmuiden • North Sea • Southampton

372
Jul 20, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Alicante • Minorca • Olbia • Genoa • Marseille • Malaga • Cádiz • Lisbon

316
MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

July 2026 Cruises from Miami

July 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
July 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

July 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
July 2026 Cruises from Florida

July 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.