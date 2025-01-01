July 2026 Cruises from Istanbul

We found you 11 cruises

MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia Cabins
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia Dining
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia Activity/Entertainment
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Pireaus • Kusadasi • Istanbul

470
MSC Cruises
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia Cabins
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia Dining
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia Activity/Entertainment
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia
MSC Fantasia

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Pireaus • Izmir • Istanbul

470
Jul 19, 2026
MSC Cruises
Costa Fortuna
Costa Fortuna

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Mykonos • Crete • Rhodes • Santorini • Pireaus • Istanbul

172
Costa Cruises
Norwegian Viva under contruction at Fincantieri (Photo: Fincantieri)
Norwegian Viva
The Local aboard Norwegian Viva (Rendering: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Viva
Ocean Boulevard aboard Norwegian Viva (Rendering: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Viva
Norwegian Viva's aft deck at night (Rendering: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Viva

9 Nights

9 Nights  MediterraneanGreek Isles & Italy

Port: Istanbul • Kusadasi • Santorini • Mykonos • Pireaus • Katakolon • Malta • Catania • Salerno+1 more

140
Jul 13, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Ouranoupoli • Volos • Mykonos • Nafplion • Pireaus

88
Jul 18, 2026
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kavala • Thessaloniki • Lesbos • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Crete • Santorini+2 more

454
Jul 31, 2026
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanGreek Isles & Italy

Port: Istanbul • Kusadasi • Santorini • Mykonos • Pireaus • Katakolon • Corfu • Dubrovnik • Kotor+2 more

140
Jul 31, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights

17 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kavala • Thessaloniki • Lesbos • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Crete • Santorini+9 more

454
Jul 31, 2026
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  MediterraneanIstanbul To Rome

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Skiathos • Mykonos • Taormina • Salerno • Ponza • Rome

29
Jul 20, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Tenedos • Patmos • Symi • Amorgos • Paros • Milos • Hydra • Pireaus

62
Jul 2, 2026
Ponant

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Lesbos • Izmir • Chios • Kos • Santorini • Pireaus

Jul 21, 2026
Oceania Cruises

Related Cruises

July 2026 Cruises from Miami

July 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
July 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

July 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
July 2026 Cruises from Florida

July 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 26th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.