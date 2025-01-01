July 2026 Cruises from Honolulu

Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
The Skyline Main Dining Room on Deck 5 aft aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pink's Champagne Bar aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Passenger corridors across all decks aboard Pride of America have had a total refresh for 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
7 Nights

7 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,384
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Spirit (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Suite on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
The Social on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Spice H2O on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
Mandara Spa on Norwegian Spirit (Image: Adam Coulter)
16 Nights

16 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Other

Port: Honolulu • Kona • Hilo • Maui • Kauai • Skagway • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Vancouver

2,131
Jul 15, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
