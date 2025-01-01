July 2026 Cruises from Hamburg

Powered by AI

We found you 9 cruises

Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cabins
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Dining
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Activity/Entertainment
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Southampton • New York

1,402
Jul 19, 2026
Cunard Line
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa Cabins
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa Dining
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa Activity/Entertainment
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa
MSC Preziosa

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Invergordon • Reykjavik • Isafjord • Akureyri • Kirkwall • Hamburg

400
Jul 6, 2026
MSC Cruises
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cabins
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Dining
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Activity/Entertainment
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

2 Nights

2 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Southampton

1,402
Jul 19, 2026
Cunard Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Costa Favolosa
Costa Favolosa
Costa Favolosa Cabins
Costa Favolosa
Costa Favolosa Dining
Costa Favolosa
Costa Favolosa Activity/Entertainment
Costa Favolosa
Costa Favolosa
Costa Favolosa

9 Nights

9 Nights  Baltic SeaNorth Europe Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Alesund • Hellesylt • Geiranger • Molde • Nordfjordeid • Vik • Haugesund+1 more

106
Jul 1, 2026
Costa Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaNorth Europe Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Cruise by Seydisfjordur Fjord • Akureyri • Isafjord • Reykjavik • Kirkwall+2 more

106
Jul 10, 2026
Costa Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Lerwick • Cruise by Seydisfjordur Fjord • Akureyri+4 more

400
Jul 28, 2026
MSC Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Maloy • Honnigsvag • Tromso • Trondheim • Molde • Bergen • Hamburg

400
Jul 17, 2026
MSC Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaNorth Europe Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Maloy • Lofoten • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Trondheim • Alesund • Vik • Hamburg

106
Jul 22, 2026
Costa Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Copenhagen • Visby • Helsinki • Tallinn • Stockholm • Kiel

97
Jul 14, 2026
Cunard Line

Related Cruises

July 2026 Cruises from Miami

July 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
July 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

July 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
July 2026 Cruises from Florida

July 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.