July 2026 Cruises from Copenhagen

Powered by AI

We found you 35 cruises

Marina
Marina
Marina Cabins
Marina
Marina Dining
Marina
Marina Activity/Entertainment
Marina
Marina
Marina

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Lysekil • Aarhus • Kiel • Berlin • Ronne • Klaipeda • Helsinki • Tallinn+1 more

860
Jul 10, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Sapphire Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Cabins
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Dining
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess Activity/Entertainment
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess
Sapphire Princess

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Skagen • Oslo • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Riga • Tallinn • Helsinki • Stockholm • Visby+1 more

1,046
Jul 26, 2026
Princess Cruises
MSC Euribia hull art (Photo; Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Le Grill Restaurant (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
Big Band Carousel Lounge on MSC Euribia (Photo: Adam Coulter)
MSC Euribia
MSC Euribia Balcony Cabin (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Euribia

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Hellesylt • Geiranger • Alesund • Flam • Kiel • Copenhagen

59
MSC Cruises
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Cabins
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Dining
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun
Norwegian Sun

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Baltic

Port: Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Riga • Nynashamn • Tallinn • Helsinki

2,194
Jul 19, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Baltic

Port: Copenhagen • Oslo • Rostock • Gdansk • Klaipeda • Riga • Nynashamn • Tallinn • Helsinki

2,194
Jul 3, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Visby • Stockholm • Helsinki • Tallinn • Riga • Klaipeda • Gdansk • Oslo+2 more

1,046
Jul 14, 2026
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Rostock • Ronne • Riga • Visby • Stockholm • Copenhagen • Rostock • Ulvik+4 more

432
Jul 18, 2026
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Gothenburg • Skagen • Oslo • Arendal • Haugesund • Eidfjord • Torshavn+3 more

850
Jul 27, 2026
Azamara

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaNorth Europe Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Hellesylt • Geiranger • Bergen • Stavanger • Kiel • Copenhagen

149
Costa Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  Baltic SeaStar Collector: Scottish And Viking Adventure

Port: Copenhagen • Haugesund • Alesund • Andalsnes • Trondheim • Froya • Olden • Bergen • Edinburgh+7 more

129
Jul 22, 2026
Windstar Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaCopenhagen To Liverpool

Port: Copenhagen • Lysekil • Kristiansand • Haugesund • Bergen • Lerwick • Kirkwall • Stockholm+2 more

30
Jul 16, 2026
Crystal

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Skagen • Kristiansund • Rosendal • Eidfjord • Maloy • Lerwick • Faroe Islands+4 more

253
Jul 2, 2026
Oceania Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Lysekil • Oslo • Thayet • Newhaven • Invergordon • Scrabster • Torshavn+5 more

860
Jul 30, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Karlskrona • Gdynia • Klaipeda • Riga • Tallinn • Helsinki • Turku • Mariehamn+1 more

850
Jul 9, 2026
Azamara

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Copenhagen • Rostock • Eidfjord • Bergen • Kristiansand • Oslo • Copenhagen

432
Jul 11, 2026
MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

July 2026 Cruises from Miami

July 2026 Cruises from Miami

2,812 Reviews
July 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

July 2026 Cruises from Vancouver

773 Reviews
July 2026 Cruises from Florida

July 2026 Cruises from Florida

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.