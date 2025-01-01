July 2026 Cruises from Bergen

We found you 11 cruises

Trollfjord
Trollfjord

7 Nights

7 Nights  NorwayNorway Cruise

Port: Bergen • Andalsnes • Traena • Reine • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Spitsbergen

69
Hurtigruten
Trollfjord
Trollfjord

14 Nights

14 Nights  NorwayNorway Cruise

Port: Bergen • Andalsnes • Traena • Reine • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Spitsbergen • Ny Alesund • Tromso+7 more

69
Hurtigruten
Viking Gyda

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaInto The Midnight Sun

Port: Bergen • Geiranger • Norwegian Sea • Lofoten • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Cruising+5 more

Jul 8, 2026
Viking River Cruises
Le Laperouse
Le Laperouse

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Bergen • Flam • Eidfjord • Kirkwall • Stornoway • Fort William • Greenock

22
Jul 2, 2026
Ponant
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllBritish Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Aberdeen • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast+6 more

474
Jul 1, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaViking Homelands

Port: Bergen • Eidfjord • Stavanger • Oslo • Aalborg • Copenhagen • Rostock • Bornholm • Gdansk+3 more

474
Jul 29, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaIceland's Majestic Landscapes

Port: Bergen • Flam • Alesund • Geiranger • North Sea • Torshavn • Norwegian Sea+4 more

115
Jul 25, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllBritish Isles Explorer

Port: Bergen • Shetland Islands • Aberdeen • Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Ullapool • Belfast+6 more

1,240
Jul 15, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  Baltic SeaGreenland,iceland,norway & Beyond

Port: Bergen • Geiranger • Norwegian Sea • Narvik • Lofoten • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Cruising+18 more

2
Jul 6, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllNorwegian Fjords, Wildlife Of Svalbard & The Arcti...

Port: Bergen • Flam • Alesund • Geiranger • Leknes Lofoten Islands • Tromso+4 more

70
Jul 22, 2026
Scenic Luxury Ocean

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaIceland & Norway's Arctic Explorer

Port: Bergen • Geiranger • Norwegian Sea • Narvik • Lofoten • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Cruising+4 more

2
Jul 6, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

