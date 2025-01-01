July 2026 Cruises from Basel

Viking Hervor (Photo: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Hervor
viking uk
Viking Hervor
Viking UK Q1 2020
Viking Hervor
Viking UK Q1 2020
Viking Hervor

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

62
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Hlin
Viking Hlin
TA Viking Hlin Dining
Viking Hlin
CC Bar and Lounge
Viking Hlin
TA Viking Hlin Veranda Suite
Viking Hlin

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

223
Viking River Cruises
Viking Longship (Photo: Viking)
Viking Rolf
CC Viking Rolf Dining
Viking Rolf
CC Viking Rolf Forseti Bar and Lounge
Viking Rolf
TA Viking Rolf Veranda Suite
Viking Rolf

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

178
Viking River Cruises
AmaSerena
AmaSerena

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllSwiss Alps & Rhine Castles

Port: Basel • Strasbourg • Ludwigshafen • Lahnstein • Cologne • Amsterdam

77
AmaWaterways
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Ludwigshafen • Lahnstein • Cologne • Amsterdam

13
Jul 23, 2026
AmaWaterways
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Ludwigshafen • Lahnstein • Cologne • Amsterdam

41
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

221
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

210
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFestive Time On The Romantic Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Mainz • Rudesheim • Cologne • Amsterdam

100
Avalon Waterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Ludwigshafen • Lahnstein • Cologne • Amsterdam

12
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

64
Viking River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllRhine & Main Explorer

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Karlsruhe • Frankfurt • Wachau • Marktheidenfeld • Wurzburg+2 more

132
Jul 20, 2026
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

256
Viking River Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllRhine & Main Explorer

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Karlsruhe • Frankfurt • Wachau • Marktheidenfeld • Wurzburg+2 more

137
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

68
Viking River Cruises

