July 2026 Cruises from Piraeus

56 cruises

Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn Cruises)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Cabins
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest Dining
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest (Photo: Seabourn)
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest
Seabourn Quest

7 Nights

Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Gythion • Sarande • Dubrovnik • Hvar • Koper • Fusina

173
Jul 5, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Sun Princess will debut in Europe in 2024 (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
The Piazza aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
The Dome at Night aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
Signature Collection Suite aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
Wake Club aboard Princess Cruises new Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess

7 Nights

MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Corfu • Taormina • Barcelona

122
Jul 11, 2026
Princess Cruises
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Cabins
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Dining
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

7 Nights

Europe - AllEurope - Other

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Split • Koper • Ravenna

2,435
Norwegian Cruise Line
Celebrity Infinity (Photo: Celebrity)
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity Cabins
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity Dining
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity
Celebrity Infinity
7 Nights

7 Nights

Europe - Eastern MediterraneanBest Of Greece Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Santorini • Hydra • Mykonos • Pireaus

1,692
Jul 4, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Izmir • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Pireaus

470
Jul 26, 2026
MSC Cruises

9 Nights

Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Corfu • Bari • Trieste • Katakolon • Pireaus

470
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

Europe - Eastern MediterraneanBest Of Greece Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Thessaloniki • Pireaus

1,692
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

Europe - AllClassical Greece

Port: Pireaus • Delos • Bodrum • Rhodes • Santorini • Chania • Hydra • Pireaus

40
Emerald Yacht Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights

MediterraneanA Journey Of Lush Landscapes & Golden Enchantment

Port: Pireaus • Paros • Rhodes • Corfu • Hvar • Rijeka • Fusina

13
Jul 13, 2026
Explora Journeys

14 Nights

MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Corfu • Taormina • Barcelona • Gibraltar • Marseille • Genoa+2 more

122
Jul 11, 2026
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
7 Nights

7 Nights

MediterraneanVenice,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Pireaus • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Venice

1,607
Jul 7, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights

MediterraneanAthens To Istanbul

Port: Pireaus • Mykonos • Crete • Karpathos • Rhodes • Kos • Kusadasi • Cesme • Canakkale • Istanbul

29
Jul 10, 2026
Atlas Ocean Voyages
7 Nights

7 Nights

Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Mykonos • Crete • Symi • Kos • Kusadasi • Pireaus

173
Jul 19, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
9 Nights

9 Nights

MediterraneanEmpires Of The Mediterranean

Port: Pireaus • Santorini • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Zadar • Koper • Venice

2,081
Jul 11, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
14 Nights

14 Nights

MediterraneanItaly,the Adriatic & Greece

Port: Pireaus • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Split • Venice • Sibenik • Bari • Crotone+3 more

1,607
Jul 7, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

