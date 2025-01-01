July 2026 Cruises from Amsterdam

We found you 78 cruises

Scenic Opal
Scenic Opal

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Highlights

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Mannheim • Rastatt • Kehl • Zurich

169
Jul 21, 2026
Scenic River
Viking Vili
Viking Vili
Vili
Viking Vili
C C Longship Budapest Horiz1 Longships
Viking Vili
CC Viking Vili Veranda Suite
Viking Vili
Viking Vili TA Listings Page Image.
Viking Vili

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wachau • Miltenberg • Wurzburg+10 more

125
Viking River Cruises
TA Viking Sigyn
Viking Sigyn
TA Viking Sigyn Restaurant
Viking Sigyn
TA Viking Sigyn Library
Viking Sigyn
TA Viking Sigyn Veranda Suite
Viking Sigyn

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

68
Viking River Cruises
Viking Lofn
Viking Lofn
CC Viking Lofn Dining
Viking Lofn
CC Viking Lofn Herb Garden
Viking Lofn
TA Viking Lofn Veranda Suite
Viking Lofn

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wachau • Miltenberg • Wurzburg+10 more

164
Jul 15, 2026
Viking River Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wachau • Miltenberg • Wurzburg+10 more

162
Jul 4, 2026
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

218
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Highlights

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Koblenz • Mannheim • Rastatt • Kehl • Zurich

125
Jul 15, 2026
Scenic River

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

62
Viking River Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllGrand European Tour

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Wachau • Miltenberg • Wurzburg+10 more

45
Jul 16, 2026
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaBest Of Scandinavia Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Oslo • Copenhagen • Visby • Stockholm • Aarhus • Amsterdam

2,000
Jul 15, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllHolland & Belgium

Port: Amsterdam • Hoorn • Dordrecht • Rotterdam • Kinderdijk • Wesel • Nijmegen • Maastricht+1 more

218
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Amsterdam • Kinderdijk • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Speyer • Strasbourg+2 more

178
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Castles & Swiss Alps

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Basel

77
AmaWaterways

11 Nights

11 Nights  Europe - AllRhine & Moselle Fairytales

Port: Amsterdam • Cologne • Lahnstein • Cochem • Trier • Bernkastel • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen+3 more

89
Jul 1, 2026
AmaWaterways

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllReflections On The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Nijmegen • Cologne • Rudesheim • Frankfurt • Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach+1 more

102
Jul 8, 2026
Avalon Waterways

