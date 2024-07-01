July 2026 Cruises

Avalon Visionary
Avalon Visionary

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllDanube Dreams With 2 Nights In Prague

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Passau • Linz • Passau • Regensburg • Prague

83
Avalon Waterways
Celebrity Solstice

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Ketchikan+2 more

2,266
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Edge

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Dawes Glacier Cruise

Port: Seattle • Ketchikan • Endicott Arm • Juneau • Skagway • Inside Passage • Victoria • Seattle

780
Celebrity Cruises
Paul Gauguin

7 Nights

7 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia • Bora Bora+2 more

317
Jul 4, 2026
5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Baltimore • King's Wharf • Baltimore

1,225
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,384
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllGems Of The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Emmersdorf • Passau • Regensburg

165
Jul 21, 2026
Scenic River

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllRhine Getaway

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Speyer • Rudesheim • Heidelberg • Koblenz • Cologne+2 more

62
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • College Fjord • Whittier

998
Holland America Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificFinal Rose & Overwater Bungalows + Air Package Fro...

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Bora Bora+2 more

132
Windstar Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Inside Passage Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Sitka • Tracy Arm • Juneau • Icy Strait • Ketchikan+2 more

1,682
Jul 5, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • San Juan • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale

1,826
Jul 18, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllLyon & Provence

Port: Lyon • Vienne • Tournon-sur-Rhone • Viviers • Arles • Avignon

162
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Southbound Glacier

Port: Seward • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Inside Passage+1 more

2,525
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanGreek Isles Cruise

Port: Rome • Santorini • Kusadasi • Mykonos • Naples • Rome

149
Royal Caribbean International
July 2026 Cruise Reviews

BEST time on Allure of the Seas!

We had THE BEST time on the Allure of the Seas cruise in July 2024.They had a 4th of July balloon drop to make it extra special.Read More
User Avatar
jenallyKD

Beautiful Ship but Svalbard is Not Desirable

Summary: The SH Vega was a beautiful ship and the service from the crew was outstanding, but I cannot at all recommend Svalbard as a destination.Service: The service on-board was excellent, with the crew providing very attentive service.Read More
User Avatar
RichSD

Fun cruise on older ship

The pool deck could stand be bigger, but the whole ship would have to be bigger, so if you feel overcrowded easily, don’t be on the Lido deck for the sail away party or special events (we had a 4th of July party and it was packed, but fun).We have been to this private island before and don’t remember it being that limited.Read More
User Avatar
Staciebg10

Cruising Japan

Other than that it was a good cruise.The ships services were good, dining also thou didn't go to the speciality restaurants.Read More
User Avatar
Nin4173

