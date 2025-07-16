Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Celebrity Eclipse July 2025 Cruises

We found you 3 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Iceland & Ireland Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Akureyri • Isafjord • Reykjavik • Cobh • Dunmore East • Amsterdam

1,963 reviews
Jul 16, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Norwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Alesund • Olden • Molde • Stavanger • Amsterdam

1,963 reviews
Jul 27, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

12 Nights

Best Of Scandinavia Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Berlin • Gdynia • Visby • Tallinn • Helsinki • Stockholm • Copenhagen • Amsterdam

1,963 reviews
Jul 4, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

