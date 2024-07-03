  • Newsletter
July 2024 Luxury Cruises

July 2024 Luxury Cruises

We found you 274 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

7 Nights
Viking Shores & Fjords

Ports:Bergen (leaving) • Flam • Stavanger • Oslo •

Kristiansund • Skagen • North Sea • Amsterdam

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seven Seas Explorer

7 Nights
Alaska Cruise

Ports:Vancouver (leaving) • Inside Passage •

Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Icy Strait

+2 more

248 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica

12 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Helsinki • Saaremaa •

Klaipeda • Gdansk • Berlin • Kiel • Amsterdam

+4 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Jupiter

7 Nights
Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Katakolon • Corfu • Kotor •

Dubrovnik • Split • Venice

419 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Brugge • London • Dublin •

Belfast • Waterford • Dartmouth • Saint-Malo

+1 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Italian Sojourn

Ports:Venice (leaving) • Sibenik • Bari • Crotone •

Sicily • Naples • Rome

419 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Scandinavia & North Sea Ports

Ports:Stockholm (leaving) • Visby • Copenhagen •

Aalborg • Kristiansund • Stavanger • Edinburgh

+2 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
British Isles Explorer

Ports:Greenwich (leaving) • Dover • English Channel •

Dublin • Holyhead • Liverpool • Belfast

+6 more

1,197 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Gaelic Explorer 7d Dlg-le1

Ports:Dublin (leaving) • Douglas, Isle Of Man •

Isle of Skye • Tobermory • Portree • Kirkwall

+2 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Santorini • Alexandria •

Cairo • Jerusalem • Haifa • Kusadasi • Istanbul

758 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Mediterranean & Italian Sojourn

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Sete • Marseille • Monaco •

Florence • Rome • Naples • Sicily • Crotone

+3 more

419 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Alaska Cruise

Ports:Seattle (leaving) • Outside Passage • Ketchikan •

Juneau • Sitka • Outside Passage • Victoria

+1 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Canada Cruise

Ports:Quebec City (leaving) • Saguenay Fjord • Gaspe •

Halifax • Saint John • Portland • Boston

+2 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

51 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Cape Cod • Boston •

Bar Harbor • Halifax • Sydney • Corner Brook

+40 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Alaska Cruise

Ports:Seward (leaving) • Valdez • Hubbard Glacier •

Haines • Icy Strait • Sitka • Juneau

+4 more

257 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

