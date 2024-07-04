July 2024 Cruises from Port Canaveral

July 2024 Cruises from Port Canaveral

We found you 41 cruises

Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

2,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Utopia of the Seas
Utopia of the Seas steel cutting (Photo/Royal Caribbean)

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
MSC Seashore
MSC Seashore (Image: MSC Cruises)

7 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

226 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Wonder of the Seas
Wonder of the Seas in Labadee on March 6, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

3 Night
Bahamas Cruise

226 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Bahamas Cruise

226 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

6 Night
Eastern Caribbean

1,051 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
S. Caribbean & Perfect Day

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Caribbean - Western Cruise

226 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise

191 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

3 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean

191 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Bahamas Cruise

226 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Southern Caribbean

1,051 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

August 2024 Cruises from Port Canaveral

August 2024 Cruises from Port Canaveral

September 2024 Cruises from Port Canaveral

September 2024 Cruises from Port Canaveral

October 2024 Cruises from Port Canaveral

October 2024 Cruises from Port Canaveral

November 2024 Cruises from Port Canaveral

November 2024 Cruises from Port Canaveral

December 2024 Cruises from Port Canaveral

December 2024 Cruises from Port Canaveral

January 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

January 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

February 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

February 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

March 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

March 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

April 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

April 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

May 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

May 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

June 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

June 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

July 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

July 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

August 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

August 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

September 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

September 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

October 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

October 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

November 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

November 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

December 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

December 2025 Cruises from Port Canaveral

January 2026 Cruises from Port Canaveral

January 2026 Cruises from Port Canaveral

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.