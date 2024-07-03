July 2024 Cruises from Paris

July 2024 Cruises from Paris

We found you 32 cruises

Viking Kari
Viking Kari (Photo: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of Normandy

40 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Viking Herja
Viking Longships (Credit: Viking)

11 Night
Paris To The Swiss Alps

73 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Idi
Viking Idi

11 Night
Cities Of Light

201 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Hild
Viking Hild (Photo: Chris Gray Faust/Cruise Critic)

11 Night
Paris To The Swiss Alps

111 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
Paris & Normandy

40 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

14 Night
France's Finest

40 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of Normandy

42 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

14 Night
France's Finest

48 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

14 Night
Grand France

23 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Normandy & Gems Of The Seine

74 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Paris To Normandy

106 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Paris & The Heart Of Normandy

48 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews

9 Night
Sensations Of Lyon & Provence With Paris

156 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

7 Night
Paris & Normandy

59 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

9 Night
Burgundy & Provence With 2 Nights In Paris For Win...

72 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

Related Cruises

July 2024 Cruises from Amsterdam

July 2024 Cruises from Amsterdam

1,070 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from Piraeus

July 2024 Cruises from Piraeus

1,501 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from Baltimore

July 2024 Cruises from Baltimore

404 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from Bordeaux

July 2024 Cruises from Bordeaux

63 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from Boston

July 2024 Cruises from Boston

757 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from Broome

July 2024 Cruises from Broome

38 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from Budapest

July 2024 Cruises from Budapest

529 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from Hamburg

July 2024 Cruises from Hamburg

168 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from Juneau

July 2024 Cruises from Juneau

1,868 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from Lisbon

July 2024 Cruises from Lisbon

910 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from Dover

July 2024 Cruises from Dover

90 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from Greenwich

July 2024 Cruises from Greenwich

July 2024 Cruises from Marseille

July 2024 Cruises from Marseille

938 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from New Orleans

July 2024 Cruises from New Orleans

734 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from Bayonne

July 2024 Cruises from Bayonne

828 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from Oslo

July 2024 Cruises from Oslo

430 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from Rotterdam

July 2024 Cruises from Rotterdam

154 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from Stockholm

July 2024 Cruises from Stockholm

910 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from Tampa

July 2024 Cruises from Tampa

663 Reviews
July 2024 Cruises from Vienna

July 2024 Cruises from Vienna

430 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.