July 2024 Cruises

July 2024 Cruises

We found you 1,235 cruises

Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

7 Night
Alaska Cruise

1,609 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Escape
Norwegian Escape (Photo: Norwegian)

11 Night
Italy, Greece, & France: Mediterranean Jewels

3,058 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Pride of America
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,370 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Pride of America
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

2,370 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

10 Night
Greek Isles & Italy

4,430 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Alaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Southeast Asia Cruise

925 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Bermuda Cruise

1,216 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Bermuda - Boston

2,600 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Alaska - Southbound Whittier

2,365 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Canada Cruise

2,656 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Roundtrip Vancouver

17 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Undiscovered Great Lakes

183 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

836 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Alaska Southbound Glacier

2,496 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
July 2024 Cruise Reviews

First Royal Caribbean and I'm Impressed!

The food on the ship was excellent along with the service.Our cabins were slightly outdated but that is expected for a ship built in the late 90s.Read More
User Avatar
Lrgdaman24

Ambition Cruise from Liverpool

We were o n deck 10 with a balcony.Downside We had Superior Junior Suite Mid ships deck 10 Cabin.Read More
User Avatar
Merseypride42

Norwegian fjords cruise

Good cleaning in the cabins, service in the main restaurant too, but somewhat slow I would especially like to note the good company; we made new friends on the cruise - Arie, Irina, Yakov and Regina.Good food in the main restaurant (lunch and dinner) and in the buffet 4.Read More
User Avatar
alex955

Elegantly disappointing

On five of the nights we sat at a table next to one that had a passenger who wore soiled t-shirts and soiled and ragged jeans.This passenger was one of many similarly dressed.Read More
User Avatar
Smilingvillager

Related Cruises

August 2024 Cruises

August 2024 Cruises

September 2024 Cruises

September 2024 Cruises

October 2024 Cruises

October 2024 Cruises

November 2024 Cruises

November 2024 Cruises

December 2024 Cruises

December 2024 Cruises

January 2025 Cruises

January 2025 Cruises

February 2025 Cruises

February 2025 Cruises

March 2025 Cruises

March 2025 Cruises

April 2025 Cruises

April 2025 Cruises

May 2025 Cruises

May 2025 Cruises

June 2025 Cruises

June 2025 Cruises

July 2025 Cruises

July 2025 Cruises

August 2025 Cruises

August 2025 Cruises

September 2025 Cruises

September 2025 Cruises

October 2025 Cruises

October 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.