January 2026 Cruises from Guadeloupe

We found you 5 cruises

MSC Virtuosa

7 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • Tortola • St. Maarten • Nevis • Antigua • Martinique • Guadeloupe

265 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Le Ponant
Le Ponant

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • Dominica • St. Vincent • Tobago Cays • Carriacou • Cruising • Martinique +2 more

9 reviews
Ponant
View All Prices
Le Ponant
Le Ponant

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • Iles des Saintes • Falmouth • Barbuda • Nevis • Gustavia • Road Bay +2 more

9 reviews
Jan 10, 2026
Ponant
View All Prices
MSC Virtuosa

7 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • Barbados • St. Vincent • Grenada • Martinique • Guadeloupe

265 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
7 Nights

Caribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • Barbados • St. Vincent • Grenada • Martinique • Guadeloupe

265 reviews
Jan 18, 2026
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

