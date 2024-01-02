Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

January 2026 Cruises

January 2026 Cruises

We found you 709 cruises

Royal Princess
Royal Princess

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

1,790 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Viking Venus
Viking Venus (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)

14 Night
Australia & New Zealand

249 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

2,373 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

129 Night
129-day Ring Of Fire: Hidden Gems

159 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Seas the views with 70% off a 2nd Sailor

  • 70% off a 2nd Sailor: Available on all voyages including 2025 & 2026
  • Free balcony upgrades on most sailings through 2026
  • Experience our growing fleet, featuring the debut of Brilliant Lady
  • Discover places like Norway, Iceland, & more through 2026

Virgin Voyages

12 Night
Repo - Panama Canal

2,066 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Night
Thailand & Vietnam Cruise

2,243 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
In Search Of The Northern Lights

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

2 Night
Ensenada Cruise

585 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

1,363 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Southern Caribbean - Tampa

2,369 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

17 Night
Antarctica Cruise

1,030 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Great Barrier Reef Cruise

758 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

2,243 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

2,296 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
January 2026 Cruise Reviews

The Retreat : Disappointed. No longer a treat!

We booked this cruise while on our previous Celebrity cruise (Edge) in January 2023.I used to adore my time on Celebrity ships.Read More
User Avatar
Captain Sunshine Wife

Very clean ship but crowded at times

Internet was very good and not “time-limited” as we had on Costa.A nice mix, incl champagne bar, “British” pub, good singers in there, TV lounge, again, good music.Read More
User Avatar
Mouton999

Great Staff

Overall, I enjoyed the cruise, even with these niggles.A couple of days into the cruise, we were stopped from helping ourselves in the restaurant, and were served with very small portions.Read More
User Avatar
Bucket List Gran

Barcelona never again

As title took 2 1/2 hours to get though customs, and this is not the first time, so I will never cruise on any ship from Barcelona again.Fastest we have ever boarded a ship on any cruise line less than 12 minutes from entering the port to walking on deck.Read More
User Avatar
Trevftm

Related Cruises

Carnival January 2026 Cruises

Carnival January 2026 Cruises

Celebrity January 2026 Cruises

Celebrity January 2026 Cruises

Holland America Line January 2026 Cruises

Holland America Line January 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) January 2026 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) January 2026 Cruises

Princess January 2026 Cruises

Princess January 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean January 2026 Cruises

Royal Caribbean January 2026 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions January 2026 Cruises

Lindblad Expeditions January 2026 Cruises

Star Clippers January 2026 Cruises

Star Clippers January 2026 Cruises

Swan Hellenic January 2026 Cruises

Swan Hellenic January 2026 Cruises

Windstar January 2026 Cruises

Windstar January 2026 Cruises

Viking River January 2026 Cruises

Viking River January 2026 Cruises

Hurtigruten January 2026 Cruises

Hurtigruten January 2026 Cruises

Celestyal January 2026 Cruises

Celestyal January 2026 Cruises

AmaWaterways January 2026 Cruises

AmaWaterways January 2026 Cruises

Scenic River January 2026 Cruises

Scenic River January 2026 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises January 2026 Cruises

Emerald River Cruises January 2026 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions January 2026 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions January 2026 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages January 2026 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages January 2026 Cruises

Explora Journeys January 2026 Cruises

Explora Journeys January 2026 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) January 2026 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) January 2026 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 21st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.