January 2025 Singles Cruises

We found you 250 cruises

Norwegian Breakaway

9 Nights
Southern Caribbean - Miami

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Puerto Plata • Barbados •

Antigua • San Juan • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

3,835 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Solstice

12 Nights
Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Hanoi • Da Nang • Phu My •

Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Zuiderdam

37 Nights
Grand World Voyage

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Puerto Limon • Panama Canal • Panama Canal

+12 more

1,028 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic

7 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

St. Thomas • San Juan • Puerto Plata

+1 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Virgin Voyages

10 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Manila (leaving) • Boracay • Coron • Kao-Hsiung •

Ryukyu Island • Okinawa • Miyako Jima • Hualien

+1 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
7 Nt Puerto Plata, San Juan & St. Kitts

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Puerto Plata •

San Juan • St. Kitts • Port Canaveral

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Puerto Plata •

St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay

+1 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Thailand & Vietnam Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Koh Samui • Bangkok •

Phu My • Nha Trang • Da Nang • Hanoi

+1 more

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Venice,the Adriatic & Greece

Ports:Venice (leaving) • Split • Dubrovnik • Kotor •

Corfu • Katakolon • Athens

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Mediterranean & Italian Sojourn

Ports:Barcelona (leaving) • Sete • Marseille •

Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Naples

+5 more

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
South America - Buenos Aires

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Southeast Coast & Bahamas

Ports:Baltimore (leaving) • Charleston •

Port Canaveral • Freeport • Nassau • Baltimore

1,201 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • Taipei

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Tampa (leaving) • Key West • Bimini • Nassau •

Tampa

1,803 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Catalina Island •

Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,280 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

