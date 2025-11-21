Find Costa Serena January 2025 Cruises

Costa Serena
Costa Serena

7 Nights

7 Nights  AsiaPacific Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Taipei • Okinawa • Kagoshima • Tokyo

129
Costa Cruises
Costa Serena
Costa Serena

7 Nights

7 Nights  AsiaPacific Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Brunei • Puerto Princesa • Hong Kong

129
Costa Cruises
Costa Serena
Costa Serena

7 Nights

7 Nights  AsiaPacific Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Kobe • Nagasaki • Pusan • Hong Kong

129
Costa Cruises
Costa Serena
Costa Serena

28 Nights

28 Nights  AsiaPacific Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Taipei • Okinawa • Kagoshima • Tokyo • Kobe • Nagasaki • Pusan • Hong Kong+7 more

129
Costa Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

8 Nights  AsiaPacific Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Nha Trang • Phu My • Sihanoukville • Koh Samui • Singapore

129
Jan 30, 2026
Costa Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaPacific Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Taipei • Okinawa • Kagoshima • Tokyo • Kobe • Nagasaki • Pusan • Hong Kong

129
Costa Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  AsiaPacific Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Nha Trang • Phu My • Koh Samui • Singapore • Brunei • Puerto Princesa+1 more

129
Costa Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  AsiaPacific Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Nha Trang • Phu My • Koh Samui • Singapore

129
Costa Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  AsiaPacific Asia Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Kobe • Nagasaki • Pusan • Hong Kong • Nha Trang • Phu My • Koh Samui • Singapore+7 more

129
Dec 26, 2025
Costa Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  AsiaPacific Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Nha Trang • Phu My • Koh Samui • Singapore • Brunei • Puerto Princesa+9 more

129
Costa Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  AsiaPacific Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Brunei • Puerto Princesa • Hong Kong • Taipei • Okinawa • Kagoshima+9 more

129
Dec 12, 2025
Costa Cruises

29 Nights

29 Nights  AsiaPacific Asia Cruise

Port: Singapore • Brunei • Puerto Princesa • Hong Kong • Taipei • Okinawa • Kagoshima+10 more

129
Jan 9, 2026
Costa Cruises

29 Nights

29 Nights  AsiaPacific Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Taipei • Okinawa • Kagoshima • Tokyo • Kobe • Nagasaki • Pusan • Hong Kong+8 more

129
Jan 16, 2026
Costa Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

15 Nights  AsiaPacific Asia Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Nha Trang • Phu My • Sihanoukville • Koh Samui • Singapore • Brunei+2 more

129
Jan 30, 2026
Costa Cruises

