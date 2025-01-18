Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Celebrity Equinox January 2025 Cruises

Find Celebrity Equinox January 2025 Cruises

We found you 4 cruises

7 Nights

7n Puerto Plata, San Juan & St. Maarten

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Jan 18, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Nassau • Puerto Plata • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Jan 25, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nt Puerto Plata, San Juan & St. Kitts

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Kitts • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Jan 4, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Falmouth • Puerto Plata • Port Canaveral

2,333 reviews
Jan 11, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Save Up To 20% On Your River Cruise

  • Receive up to 20% cruise savings on select 2024 and 2025 cruises
  • Includes daily excursions, specialty dining, complimentary cocktail ho
  • Combine with AirPlus fixed airfare – $899 for roundtrip Economy
  • Limited-time offer: Reserve your stateroom before September 30, 2024

AmaWaterways

Related Cruises

Celebrity Equinox Cruises to the Caribbean

Celebrity Equinox Cruises to the Caribbean

Celebrity Equinox Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Equinox Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Celebrity Equinox Cruises to Jamaica

Celebrity Equinox Cruises to Jamaica

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.