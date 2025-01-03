January 2025 Cruises from Lima

January 2025 Cruises from Lima

We found you 8 cruises

Silver Ray
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)

7 Night
South America Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
Delfin III
Delfin III (Photo: Delfin Amazon Cruises)

10 Night
From The Inca Empire To The Peruvian Amazon

6 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

10 Night
South America Cruise

836 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Silver Ray
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)

16 Night
South America Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

12 Night
From The Inca Empire To The Peruvian Amazon With T...

6 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Peruvian Rivers & Rainforest Discovery

21 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

15 Night
Peruvian Amazon & Machu Picchu Exploration

21 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
<p>upper Amazon Aboard The Delfin Ii</p>

4 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

