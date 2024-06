As title took 2 1/2 hours to get though customs, and this is not the first time, so I will never cruise on any ship from Barcelona again.Fastest we have ever boarded a ship on any cruise line less than 12 minutes from entering the port to walking on deck.

Overall, I enjoyed the cruise, even with these niggles.A couple of days into the cruise, we were stopped from helping ourselves in the restaurant, and were served with very small portions.

Internet was very good and not “time-limited” as we had on Costa.A nice mix, incl champagne bar, “British” pub, good singers in there, TV lounge, again, good music.

We booked this cruise while on our previous Celebrity cruise (Edge) in January 2023.I used to adore my time on Celebrity ships.

