Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

February 2026 River Cruises

February 2026 River Cruises

We found you 13 cruises

7 Nights

Best Of The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Emmersdorf • Linz • Vienna • Budapest

41 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Viking Ra (Photo: Viking River Cruises)
Viking Ra
CC Viking Ra Buffet
Viking Ra
CC Viking Ra Sun Deck Seating
Viking Ra
TA Viking Ra Restaurant
Viking Ra

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

46 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Riches Of The Mekong

Port: Siem Reap • Angkor Ban • Phnom Penh • Tan Chau • Binzhou • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

29 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Charms Of The Mekong

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Binzhou • Phnom Penh • Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham • Siem Reap

29 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

11 Nights

Pharaohs & Pyramids

Port: Cairo • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna • Aswan • Kawm Umbu • Edfu • Luxor • Cairo

26 reviews
Viking River Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Enchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Dusseldorf • Utrecht • Amsterdam

13 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

7 Nights

Captivating Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Utrecht • Dusseldorf • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

13 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Or 9 Night Cruise

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +1 more

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

7 Nights

Captivating Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Utrecht • Dusseldorf • Rudesheim • Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

11 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Treasures Of The Mekong - 7 Or 9 Night Cruise

Port: Siem Reap • Kampong Cham • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek • Ho Chi Minh City

76 reviews
Scenic River
View All Prices

15 Nights

Journey Along The Mekong - 7 Night Cruise

Port: Ho Chi Minh City • Sadek • Tan Chau • Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham +3 more

76 reviews
Feb 8, 2026
Scenic River
View All Prices

7 Nights

Enchanting Rhine

Port: Basel • Breisach • Strasbourg • Rudesheim • Dusseldorf • Utrecht • Amsterdam

11 reviews
AmaWaterways
View All Prices

12 Nights

<p>passage Through Egypt </p>

Port: Safaga • Cairo • Safaga • Dendera • Haifa • Luxor • Kom Ombo • Aswan • Abu Simbel • Aswan

5 reviews
Oberoi Group
View All Prices

Related Cruises

February 2026 Luxury Cruises

February 2026 Luxury Cruises

February 2026 Family Cruises

February 2026 Family Cruises

February 2026 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

February 2026 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

February 2026 Romantic Cruises

February 2026 Romantic Cruises

February 2026 Singles Cruises

February 2026 Singles Cruises

February 2026 Cruises for the Disabled

February 2026 Cruises for the Disabled

February 2026 Senior Cruises

February 2026 Senior Cruises

February 2026 Fitness Cruises

February 2026 Fitness Cruises

February 2026 Gourmet Food Cruises

February 2026 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 7th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.