February 2026 Luxury Cruises

February 2026 Luxury Cruises

We found you 122 cruises

25 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • La Palma • Tenerife • Mindelo • Dakar • Banjul • Abidjan • Takoradi +4 more

410 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Madryn • Atlantic Ocean • Stanley +9 more

443 reviews
Feb 5, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

125 reviews
Feb 12, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Costa Rica & Panama Canal

Port: Puntarenas • Quepos • Puerto Jimenez • Isla Parida • Balboa • Panama Canal • Colon

130 reviews
Feb 16, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Thailand, Cambodia & Vietnam

Port: Singapore • Bangkok • Ko Kood • Sihanoukville • Ho Chi Minh City • Da Nang • Hanoi • Hong Kong

145 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: French Polynesia • Huahine • Aitutaki • Rarotonga • Bora Bora • Tahaa • Moorea +1 more

316 reviews
Feb 7, 2026
Paul Gauguin Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Star Collector: Twice The Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea +4 more

125 reviews
Feb 5, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait +6 more

249 reviews
Feb 8, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Dreams Of Tahiti

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti

125 reviews
Feb 5, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

30 Nights

Australia,new Zealand & Indonesia

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait +21 more

249 reviews
Feb 8, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Southeast Asia Cruise

Port: Seoul • Pusan • Kanazawa • Sakaiminato • Fukuoka • Nagasaki • Cheju City • Beijing +2 more

445 reviews
Feb 21, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Auckland • Whangarei • Paihia • Port Vila • Lautoka • Suva • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa +3 more

325 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

19 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Melbourne • Kangaroo Island • Adelaide • Busselton • Perth • Exmouth • Broome • Bali +1 more

36 reviews
Feb 4, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

19 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Huahine • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila +4 more

396 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Luderitz • Walvis Bay • Jamestown • Banjul • Dakar • Gran Canaria

840 reviews
Feb 3, 2026
Azamara
View All Prices

