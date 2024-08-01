Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

February 2026 Family Cruises

We found you 227 cruises

5 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Francisco • San Diego • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,995 reviews
Feb 14, 2026
Princess Cruises
18 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Rio de Janeiro • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Casablanca • Gibraltar • Barcelona

1,032 reviews
Feb 11, 2026
Princess Cruises
4 Nights

Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Feb 2, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem Cabins
Norwegian Gem Dining
Norwegian Gem Activity/Entertainment
11 Nights

Caribbean - Other Product

Port: Jacksonville • Freeport • Puerto Plata • Tortola • Antigua • St. Kitts • San Juan +2 more

2,610 reviews
Feb 17, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
90 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Sydney +19 more

1,367 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Cunard Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
16 Nights

Hawaii Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Hilo • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,995 reviews
Feb 19, 2026
Princess Cruises
6 Nights

6 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Labadee • Falmouth • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,232 reviews
Feb 14, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Galveston • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Galveston

2,091 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
3 Nights

Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • St. Croix • Dominica • Barbados • San Juan

1,655 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Galveston

1,802 reviews
Princess Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nt Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
14 Nights

The Philippines Taiwan & Japan

Port: Hong Kong • Puerto Princesa • Boracay • Manila • Kaohsiung • Taipei • Ryukyu Island • Okinawa +2 more

1,136 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Holland America Line
25 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Sydney

1,367 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Cunard Line
