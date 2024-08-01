Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

8 Nights

In The Wake Of The Spanish Armadas

Port: Aruba • Santa Marta • Cartagena • Bocas Del Toro • Colon

261 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Windstar Cruises
7 Nights

Classic Caribbean

Port: St. Maarten • Nevis • Dominica • St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Barts • St. Kitts +1 more

261 reviews
Feb 28, 2026
Windstar Cruises
18 Nights

Star Collector: Deep Dive Into The Blue: Underwate...

Port: Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Cayman Brac • Port Antonio • Santo Domingo • La Romana +10 more

261 reviews
Feb 17, 2026
Windstar Cruises
14 Nights

Star Collector: Caribbean Explorations

Port: St. Maarten • Nevis • Dominica • St. Lucia • Iles des Saintes • St. Barts • St. Kitts +8 more

261 reviews
Feb 28, 2026
Windstar Cruises
11 Nights

Stars Of The Greater Antilles

Port: Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Cayman Brac • Port Antonio • Santo Domingo • La Romana +3 more

261 reviews
Feb 17, 2026
Windstar Cruises
16 Nights

Star Collector: Natural History Meets Ancient Myst...

Port: Aruba • Santa Marta • Cartagena • Bocas Del Toro • Colon • Bocas Del Toro +5 more

261 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Windstar Cruises
19 Nights

Star Collector: Caribbean Cultures: Latin America...

Port: Colon • Bocas Del Toro • San Andres Island • Roatan • Belize City • Costa Maya • Cozumel +8 more

261 reviews
Feb 9, 2026
Windstar Cruises
8 Nights

Mayan Legacies

Port: Colon • Bocas Del Toro • San Andres Island • Roatan • Belize City • Costa Maya • Cozumel

261 reviews
Feb 9, 2026
Windstar Cruises
