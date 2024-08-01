Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) February 2026 Cruises

We found you 4 cruises

90 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Sydney +19 more

1,367 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

25 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Sydney

1,367 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

93 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga +20 more

1,367 reviews
Feb 3, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga +1 more

1,367 reviews
Feb 3, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

