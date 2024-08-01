Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Cunard Queen Anne February 2026 Cruises

We found you 10 cruises

24 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Muscat • Colombo • Phuket • Langkawi • Penang • Singapore +2 more

41 reviews
Feb 3, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Hong Kong

41 reviews
Feb 21, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

42 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Muscat • Colombo • Phuket • Langkawi • Penang • Singapore +8 more

41 reviews
Feb 3, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Muscat • Colombo • Phuket • Langkawi • Penang • Singapore

41 reviews
Feb 3, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

62 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach • Brisbane • Sydney • Melbourne +12 more

41 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

24 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach +2 more

41 reviews
Feb 21, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

33 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Ho Chi Minh City • Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach +5 more

41 reviews
Feb 21, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach • Brisbane • Sydney

41 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

27 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach • Brisbane • Sydney • Melbourne +2 more

41 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

44 Nights

Far East Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach • Brisbane • Sydney • Melbourne +7 more

41 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

