Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Oceania Allura February 2026 Cruises

Find Oceania Allura February 2026 Cruises

We found you 3 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • San Juan • St. Kitts • St. Barts • St. Maarten • Tortola • Miami

Feb 26, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Belize City • Roatan • Cozumel • Miami

Feb 19, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • San Juan • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Dominica • St. Thomas • Miami

Feb 9, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Sea the Caribbean like never before

  • Stretch your sea legs with Longer Caribbean Escapes
  • Up to 11-night getaways from Miami & San Juan
  • Discover hidden gems in brand new ports in Colombia & Barbados
  • Ultimate, kid-free relaxation - no nickel and diming

Virgin Voyages

Related Cruises

Oceania Allura Cruises to the Caribbean

Oceania Allura Cruises to the Caribbean

Oceania Allura Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Oceania Allura Cruises to the Eastern Caribbean

Oceania Allura Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Oceania Allura Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Oceania Allura Cruises to Mexico

Oceania Allura Cruises to Mexico

Oceania Allura Cruises to Belize

Oceania Allura Cruises to Belize

Oceania Allura Cruises to BVI

Oceania Allura Cruises to BVI

Oceania Allura Cruises to USVI

Oceania Allura Cruises to USVI

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 12th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.