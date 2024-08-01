Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Holland America Koningsdam February 2026 Cruises

We found you 6 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Eastern Caribbean: Windward & Leeward Islands

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Antigua • Martinique • Dominica • St. Kitts • St. Thomas +2 more

889 reviews
Feb 14, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Western Caribbean: Greater Antilles Belize & Mexi...

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Belize City • Costa Maya +2 more

889 reviews
Feb 25, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Eastern Caribbean: U.s. Virgin Islands & San Juan

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Kitts • St. Croix • San Juan +1 more

889 reviews
Feb 4, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

21 Nights

Eastern & Western Caribbean: Mexico

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Antigua • Martinique • Dominica • St. Kitts • St. Thomas +9 more

889 reviews
Feb 14, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

18 Nights

Western & Eastern Caribbean: Mexico & San Juan

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Belize City • Costa Maya +8 more

889 reviews
Feb 25, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

Eastern Caribbean: Leeward & U.s. Virgin Islands

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Kitts • St. Croix • San Juan +9 more

889 reviews
Feb 4, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

