Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

10 Nights

10 Nights  South PacificTahiti & Moorea Culture Through Cuisine Cruise Tou...

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti

132
Feb 5, 2026
Windstar Cruises
Celebrity Ascent (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's redesigned Le Voyage restaurant by celebrity chef Daniel Daniel Boulud (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
A rendering of the redesigned Art Gallery on Celebrity Ascent (Photo: Celebrity Ascent)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's glamorous new casino featuring a palette of red and gold (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent

11 Nights

11 Nights  Panama Canal & Central America11 Nt Panama Canal & Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Aruba • Curacao • Grand Cayman+1 more

79
Feb 2, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Cabins
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Dining
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium
Celebrity Millennium

12 Nights

12 Nights  AsiaIndia, Sri Lanka & Thailand

Port: Mumbai • Goa • Colombo • Hambantota • Phuket • Penang • Kelang • Singapore

1,762
Feb 8, 2026
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex
E G18 Magic Carpet1 R
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X Solarium2
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X Retreat Sundeck1a
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X S T A T E R O O M 1
Celebrity Apex

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Eastern7 Nt St. Kitts, San Juan & Puerto Plata

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Kitts • Port Canaveral

251
Celebrity Cruises
4 Nights

4 Nights  Caribbean - AllFire And Sunset Soirées

Port: Miami • Key West • Bimini • Miami

1,314
Virgin Voyages

13 Nights

13 Nights  South PacificTahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Air + Hotel Package F...

Port: Los Angeles • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

132
Feb 21, 2026
Windstar Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mississippi RiverMississippi Delta Explorer

Port: Memphis • Greenville • Vicksburg • Natchez • St. Francisville • Baton Rouge • Darrow+1 more

43
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCayman Coves & Jamaican Waterfalls

Port: Miami • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Bimini • Miami

455
Virgin Voyages
14 Nights

14 Nights  South AmericaPatagonia & Argentina Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Cruise around Cape Horn • Ushuaia+5 more

2,355
Celebrity Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllSplendours Of Europe

Port: Budapest • Bratislava • Vienna • Melk • Passau • Nuremberg • Bamberg • Wurzburg • Miltenberg+3 more

187
Feb 18, 2026
Emerald River Cruises

35 Nights

35 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: San Diego • Maui • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Kona • Fanning Island • Raiatea • Tahiti+4 more

999
Feb 14, 2026
Holland America Line

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Costa Maya • Roatan • Cozumel • Tampa

1,514
Feb 15, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - Eastern8 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • San Juan • Perfect Day at CocoCay+1 more

3,165
Feb 14, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

5 Nights

5 Nights  Mexican RivieraCabo Overnight Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Los Angeles

2,309
Feb 22, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Costa Maya • Roatan • Cozumel • Galveston

242
MSC Cruises

