February 2026 Cruises from Honolulu

We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pride of America Cabins
Pride of America
The Skyline Main Dining Room on Deck 5 aft aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Pink's Champagne Bar aboard Pride of America (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America
Passenger corridors across all decks aboard Pride of America have had a total refresh for 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Pride of America

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Pacific Ocean • Fanning Island • Rangiroa • Raiatea • Bora Bora +1 more

396 reviews
Feb 1, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
View All Prices

