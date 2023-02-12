Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

February 2026 Cruises

We found you 624 cruises

25 Nights

Africa Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Madeira • La Palma • Tenerife • Mindelo • Dakar • Banjul • Abidjan • Takoradi +4 more

410 reviews
Feb 27, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Mexico Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

1,794 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

5 Nights

U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Francisco • San Diego • Ensenada • San Francisco

1,995 reviews
Feb 14, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

17 Nights

South America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Atlantic Ocean • Puerto Madryn • Atlantic Ocean • Stanley +9 more

443 reviews
Feb 5, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Antarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Rio de Janeiro • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Casablanca • Gibraltar • Barcelona

1,032 reviews
Feb 11, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

South America Passage

Port: San Antonio • Puerto Montt • Puerto Chcabuco • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia • Stanley • Montevideo +1 more

1,103 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Australia & New Zealand

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Foveaux Strait +6 more

613 reviews
Feb 13, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

11 Nights

Caribbean - Other Product

Port: Jacksonville • Freeport • Puerto Plata • Tortola • Antigua • St. Kitts • San Juan +2 more

2,610 reviews
Feb 17, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices

4 Nights

Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Catalina Island • Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,297 reviews
Feb 2, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

11 Nights

Tahiti & The Tuamotu Islands

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Raiatea • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

125 reviews
Feb 12, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

38 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

90 Nights

World Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Honolulu • Kona • Tahiti • Moorea • Paihia • Auckland • Tauranga • Sydney +19 more

1,367 reviews
Feb 6, 2026
Cunard Line
View All Prices

10 Nights

Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Kitts • Tortola +1 more

180 reviews
Feb 15, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Perfect Day Bahamas Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau • Bayonne

135 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,373 reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
View All Prices
February 2026 Cruise Reviews

Superb Winter Cruise on the Danube

Highly recommend this cruise for adults and teenagers, even in February!The crew, even though only their 2nd cruise together, was totally in sync.Read More
User Avatar
CGentry

Royal Carribean hasn't disappointed!

Our stop at Coco Cay was canceled due to heavy winds pushing the ship, which made it impossible for the captain to dock it, which was a little disappointing, but they had a party on the ship and refunded the port fees for the island, so that took a little of the sting out of it.Excellent ship!Read More
User Avatar
Just me then

Loved this cruise.

It was so great to know where the rest of our group were at any all times on the ship and to be able to send them messages.They had lots of staff to help move the lines along & our luggage was at our stateroom within one hour of us boarding the ship.Read More
User Avatar
Bryan261

good cruise to shettalnd islands

The entertainment was a bit boring for us, and the food was great in MDR(more in Versailles than Acqua),and regular in the Garden buffet.The worst in the buffet was the regular Coffee!Read More
User Avatar
juanpaler

