February 2024 Romantic & Couples Cruises

We found you 358 cruises

Grandeur of the Seas

10 Nights
Southern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Puerto Plata • San Juan •

Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts

+1 more

1,770 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Elizabeth

14 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Ile of Pines • Lautoka •

Suva • Port Vila • Luganville • Noumea • Sydney

619 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

12 Nights
Africa-south Africa

Ports:Cape Town (leaving) • Mossel Bay •

Port Elizabeth • Richards Bay • Durban

+3 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Jewel

11 Nights
Asia - Japan

Ports:Taipei (leaving) • Hualien • Ryukyu Island •

Okinawa • Japan • Kochi • Himeji • Osaka

+3 more

2,337 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Virgin Voyages

7 Nights
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

Ports:Honolulu (leaving) • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai •

Honolulu

2,334 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Western Caribbean - New Orleans

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Cozumel • Roatan •

Harvest Caye • Costa Maya • New Orleans

3,835 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • King's Wharf • St. Maarten •

Tortola • San Juan • Puerto Plata • New York

3,207 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Caribbean - Other Product

Ports:La Romana (leaving) • Cabo • Curacao • Aruba •

Bonaire • Grenada • Kingstown, St. Vincent

+8 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Galveston (leaving) • Costa Maya • Cozumel •

Galveston

1,479 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Southern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Puerto Limon • Colon •

Cartagena • Aruba • Curacao • Miami

1,770 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Spice Route Cruise

Ports:Mumbai (leaving) • Goa • Colombo • Hambantota •

Phuket • Penang • Kelang • Singapore

1,723 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
South America Cruise

Ports:San Antonio (leaving) • Puerto Montt •

Amalia Glacier • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia

+5 more

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - New York

Ports:New York (leaving) • Puerto Plata • San Juan •

St. Thomas • Tortola • King's Wharf • New York

3,207 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Western Caribbean - Tampa

Ports:Tampa (leaving) • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye •

Roatan • Cozumel • Tampa

2,016 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Aruba, Bonaire & Curacao Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Cayman •

Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Fort Lauderdale

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

