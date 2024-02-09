  • Newsletter
February 2024 River Cruises

February 2024 River Cruises

We found you 49 cruises

Viking Ra

11 Nights
Pharaohs & Pyramids

Ports:Cairo (leaving) • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna •

Aswan • Edfu • Cairo

45 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Alruna

9 Nights
Treasures Of The Rhine

Ports:Basel (leaving) • Breisach • Strasbourg •

Heidelberg • Mainz • Cologne • Arnhem

+1 more

207 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Viking Alruna

9 Nights
Treasures Of The Rhine

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Arnhem • Cologne • Rhine •

Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

207 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaLucia

7 Nights
Captivating Rhine

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Cologne • Rudesheim •

Ludwigshafen • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

11 Reviews
AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Nights
Magna On The Danube

Ports:Budapest (leaving) • Bratislava • Vienna •

Spitz • Linz • Vilshofen an der Donau

33 Reviews
AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Riches Of The Mekong

Ports:Siem Reap (leaving) • Angkor Ban • Phnom Penh •

Tan Chau • Binzhou • Sadek • My Tho

29 Reviews
AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Riches Of The Mekong

Ports:Kampong Cham (leaving) • Angkor Ban •

Phnom Penh • Tan Chau • Binzhou • Sadek

+1 more

29 Reviews
AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Timeless Wonders Of Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong

Ports:Ho Chi Minh City (leaving) • My Tho • Sadek •

Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Siem Reap

+1 more

1 Review
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Amazing Andalusia: Enchanting Villages, Traditiona...

Ports:Seville (leaving) • Cadiz • 9203 • Isla Minima •

Seville

3 Reviews
CroisiEurope
CroisiEurope
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights
Luxury Mekong And Temple Discovery Cruise - 7 Nigh...

Ports:Ho Chi Minh City (leaving) • Sadek • Tan Chau •

Phnom Penh • Khum Angkor Ban • Kampong Cham

+1 more

76 Reviews
Scenic River
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights
Temple Discovery And Luxury Mekong Cruise - 7 Nigh...

Ports:Siem Reap (leaving) • Kampong Cham •

Khum Angkor Ban • Phnom Penh • Binzhou • Sadek

+1 more

76 Reviews
Scenic River
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Pharaohs & Pyramids

Ports:Cairo (leaving) • Luxor • Qena • Luxor • Isna •

Aswan • Edfu • Cairo

21 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Splendors Of Egypt & The Nile

Ports:Cairo (leaving) • Luxor • Karnak Temple • Luxor •

Kawm Umbu • Aswan • Isna • Luxor • Cairo

39 Reviews
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Treasures Of The Rhine

Ports:Amsterdam (leaving) • Arnhem • Cologne • Rhine •

Heidelberg • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

178 Reviews
Viking River Cruises
Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River W...

Ports:Siem Reap (leaving) • Phnom Penh • Angkor Ban •

Wat Hanchey • Kampong Tralach • Konpong Louang

+8 more

Avalon Waterways
Avalon Waterways
No prices currently available for this sailing.

