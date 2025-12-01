December 2025 River Cruises

AmaSerena
AmaSerena

7 Night
Swiss Alps & Rhine Castles

77 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
AmaDara
AmaDara

7 Night
Charms Of The Mekong

29 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Avalon Saigon
Avalon Saigon (Photo: Avalon Waterways)

12 Night
Fascinating Vietnam, Cambodia & The Mekong River

1 Review
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas On The Rhine

151 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas On The Rhine

174 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Christmastime On The Danube With 2 Nights In Pragu...

41 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Enticing Douro

18 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Pharaohs & Pyramids

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas On The Rhine

225 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Magna On The Danube

39 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Riches Of The Mekong

29 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Magna On The Danube

39 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Festive Season On The Blue Danube Discovery With 2...

66 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas On The Rhine

225 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Christmas On The Danube

199 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
