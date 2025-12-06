Find windstar star seeker December 2025 Cruises

Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex
E G18 Magic Carpet1 R
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X Solarium2
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X Retreat Sundeck1a
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X S T A T E R O O M 1
Celebrity Apex

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Eastern7 Nt St. Kitts, San Juan & Puerto Plata

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Kitts • Port Canaveral

251
Dec 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Star Breeze
Star Breeze
A balcony room on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Amphora Restaurant on Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
Cruise guests watch the sun set from the sun deck of Star Breeze. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze
The Star Breeze sun deck at sunset. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)
Star Breeze

13 Nights

13 Nights  South PacificTahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Air + Hotel Package F...

Port: Los Angeles • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

131
Dec 27, 2025
Windstar Cruises
Viking Jupiter Aquavit Terrace (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter Owners Suite (Photo: Viking Ocean Cruises)
Viking Jupiter
Viking Jupiter (Photo: Viking)
Viking Jupiter
CC Viking Jupiter Main Pool Covered
Viking Jupiter

17 Nights

17 Nights  South AmericaSouth America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Cruise by Amalia Glacier+10 more

474
Dec 16, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Cabins
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Dining
Royal Princess
Royal Princess Activity/Entertainment
Royal Princess
Royal Princess
Royal Princess

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

1,810
Princess Cruises
12 Nights

12 Nights  Asia12 Nt Bali, Malaysia & Thailand Holiday

Port: Bali • Lombok • Bali • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore

1,762
Dec 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,384
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Hnl Inter Island

Port: Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu

2,384
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllChristmas On The Danube

Port: Budapest • Bend Region of the Danube • Vienna • Durnstein • Melk • Passau • Regensburg

150
Dec 14, 2025
Viking River Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  South PacificFinal Rose & Overwater Bungalows + Air Package Fro...

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Bora Bora+2 more

131
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Nights

22 Nights  AntarcticaAntarctica Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Puerto Madryn • Stanley • Drake Passage+9 more

1,120
Dec 18, 2025
Holland America Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Galveston • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Galveston

1,349
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - AllWest Indies Explorer

Port: San Juan • Tortola • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • Codrington • St. Maarten+2 more

1,606
Viking Ocean Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Lucia • Bequia • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba • Santa Marta • Cartagena

287
Dec 10, 2025
Silversea

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllChristmas On The Rhine

Port: Amsterdam • Dordrecht • Cologne • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rudesheim • Mannheim • Speyer+3 more

156
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllBeach Fun & Sun: A Remote Caribbean Getaway

Port: St. Maarten • Antigua • Road Bay • Sopers Hole • Jost Van Dyke • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts+1 more

265
Windstar Cruises

