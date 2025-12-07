Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Brilliant Lady December 2025 Cruises

We found you 3 cruises

8 Nights

Brilliant Caribbean Holidays

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Samana and Cayo Levantado • Miami

Dec 18, 2025
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite
9 Nights

Brilliant New Year's Ahoy!

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Antigua • Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis • San Juan +1 more

Dec 26, 2025
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite
11 Nights

Aruban Sunsets & Calm Cayman Days

Port: Miami • Aruba • Cartagena • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Miami

Dec 7, 2025
Virgin Voyages
