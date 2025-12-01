December 2025 Cruises from Santos (Sao Paulo)

We found you 19 cruises

MSC Lirica
MSC Lirica

7 Nights

7 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Ilhabela • Ilha Grande • Rio de Janeiro • Buzios • Itajai • Santos

237
Dec 15, 2025
MSC Cruises
MSC Lirica
MSC Lirica

4 Nights

4 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Buzios • Ilha Grande • Santos

237
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Seaview
MSC Seaview
TA MSC Seaview Butchers Cut
MSC Seaview
TA MSC Seaview Yacht Club Pool
MSC Seaview
TA MSC Seaview Balcony Room
MSC Seaview

8 Nights

8 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Bahia de Salvador • Rio de Janeiro • Buzios • Ilha Grande • Santos

200
Dec 26, 2025
MSC Cruises
MSC Seaview
MSC Seaview
TA MSC Seaview Butchers Cut
MSC Seaview
TA MSC Seaview Yacht Club Pool
MSC Seaview
TA MSC Seaview Balcony Room
MSC Seaview

7 Nights

7 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Buzios • Bahia de Salvador • Maceio • Santos

200
MSC Cruises
3 Nights

3 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Buzios • Santos

237
Dec 12, 2025
MSC Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Angra Dos Reis, Brazil, BR • Buzios • Santos

400
Dec 19, 2025
MSC Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Ilhabela • Rio de Janeiro • Santos

106
Dec 13, 2025
Costa Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Nights

3 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Buenos Aires

106
Dec 16, 2025
Costa Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Buenos Aires

149
Dec 21, 2025
Costa Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Ilhabela • Itajai • Santos

149
Dec 1, 2025
Costa Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Angra Dos Reis, Brazil, BR • Buzios • Santos

400
MSC Cruises

6 Nights

6 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Ilha Grande • Bahia de Salvador • Buzios • Santos

400
Dec 23, 2025
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Ilhabela • Ilha Grande • Rio de Janeiro • Buzios • Itajai • Santos

237
Dec 29, 2025
MSC Cruises

6 Nights

6 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Buzios • Bahia de Salvador • Ilha Grande • Santos

200
Dec 13, 2025
MSC Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Santos • Balneário Camboriú • Porto Belo • Santos

106
Dec 7, 2025
Costa Cruises

