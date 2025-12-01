I also did a video on that one, so on YouTube, search for Entry to the Secret Speakeasy MSC World Europa, New Year’s Eve December 31, 2023, also MSC World Europa Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Countdown December 31, 2023 and finally, Getting served a craft smoked cocktail in the Speakeasy on MSC World Europa, New Year’s Eve, 2023.For a look at the cabin itself, go to YouTube and search MSC World Europa Aurea Grand Suite Cabin.

We have booked one last cruise, which departs in July.We booked that last December and Azamara has yet to correctly calculate our on board credit or issue an invoice, despite repeated attempts by us to get one.

Overall, the cruise ship was very good.We were quite lucky and had good weather virtually the whole time, and , in December, the lovely red Pohutawaka (NZ Christmas trees) were flowering.

13 Day Australia to New Zealand Cruise on the Royal Princess -Very good overall

All the tours my wife and I selected they all had excellent tour guides very informative friendly and courteous .The difference options given by the cruise-ship for tours were very diversified .

