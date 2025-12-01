December 2025 Cruises

December 2025 Cruises

We found you 1,021 cruises

Pride of America
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Hawaii Hnl Inter Island

2,370 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Gem
Norwegian Gem

4 Night
Bahamas - Short

2,600 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Meraviglia
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Bahamas Cruise

851 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
MSC Meraviglia
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Bahamas Cruise

851 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

2,294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise

2,084 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

2,294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

20 Night
Allure Of Aloha Holiday

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise

1,333 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

3 Night
Ensenada Cruise

2,294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

16 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,989 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Caribbean - Other Product

2,600 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

511 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

25 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Night
Australia & New Zealand

609 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
December 2025 Cruise Reviews

Awesome Christmas Voyage !

All the tours my wife and I selected they all had excellent tour guides very informative friendly and courteous .The difference options given by the cruise-ship for tours were very diversified .Read More
User Avatar
Suarez

13 Day Australia to New Zealand Cruise on the Royal Princess -Very good overall

Overall, the cruise ship was very good.We were quite lucky and had good weather virtually the whole time, and , in December, the lovely red Pohutawaka (NZ Christmas trees) were flowering.Read More
User Avatar
craig_asmith

Poor food quality ruins everything

We have booked one last cruise, which departs in July.We booked that last December and Azamara has yet to correctly calculate our on board credit or issue an invoice, despite repeated attempts by us to get one.Read More
User Avatar
LUXURYLOVER2020

MSC World Europa Dec. 29, 2023 out of Barcelona.

I also did a video on that one, so on YouTube, search for Entry to the Secret Speakeasy MSC World Europa, New Year’s Eve December 31, 2023, also MSC World Europa Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Countdown December 31, 2023 and finally, Getting served a craft smoked cocktail in the Speakeasy on MSC World Europa, New Year’s Eve, 2023.For a look at the cabin itself, go to YouTube and search MSC World Europa Aurea Grand Suite Cabin.Read More
User Avatar
Stockjock

Related Cruises

Carnival December 2025 Cruises

Carnival December 2025 Cruises

Celebrity December 2025 Cruises

Celebrity December 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2025 Cruises

Holland America Line December 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2025 Cruises

Norwegian (NCL) December 2025 Cruises

Princess December 2025 Cruises

Princess December 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic December 2025 Cruises

Swan Hellenic December 2025 Cruises

Viking River December 2025 Cruises

Viking River December 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2025 Cruises

Avalon Waterways December 2025 Cruises

Azamara December 2025 Cruises

Azamara December 2025 Cruises

Celestyal December 2025 Cruises

Celestyal December 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2025 Cruises

AmaWaterways December 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope December 2025 Cruises

CroisiEurope December 2025 Cruises

Riviera River December 2025 Cruises

Riviera River December 2025 Cruises

Quark Expeditions December 2025 Cruises

Quark Expeditions December 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean December 2025 Cruises

Viking Ocean December 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions December 2025 Cruises

Silversea Expeditions December 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2025 Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages December 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys December 2025 Cruises

Explora Journeys December 2025 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises December 2025 Cruises

Emerald Yacht Cruises December 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) December 2025 Cruises

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) December 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.