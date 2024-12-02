  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

December 2024 Singles Cruises

December 2024 Singles Cruises

We found you 354 cruises

Norwegian Spirit

12 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Manila (leaving) • Boracay • Puerto Princesa •

Coron • Hong Kong • Kao-Hsiung • Hualien

+4 more

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Freedom of the Seas

8 Nights
Southern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • St. Maarten •

St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

2,393 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Solstice

12 Nights
Vietnam & Thailand Cruise

Ports:Hong Kong (leaving) • Hanoi • Da Nang • Phu My •

Bangkok • Koh Samui • Singapore

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

7 Nights
Southern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Maarten • Antigua •

St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • San Juan

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

7 Nights
Southern Caribbean Holiday

Ports:San Juan (leaving) • St. Maarten • Antigua •

St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • San Juan

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
South America Passage

Ports:San Antonio (leaving) • Puerto Montt •

Puerto Chcabuco • Chilean Fjords

+7 more

1,074 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
South Pacific

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Bora Bora • Rarotonga •

Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Vava'u • Lautoka

+3 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Key West • Nassau •

Fort Lauderdale

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
7n Eastern Caribbean & Labadee Holiday

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • St. Maarten •

San Juan • Labadee • Port Canaveral

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Puerto Plata •

St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay

+1 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Key West & Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Key West • Nassau •

Fort Lauderdale

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights
Bahamas Getaway Cruise

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Bimini • Nassau •

Port Canaveral

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Asia - South East

Ports:Taipei (leaving) • Hualien • Kao-Hsiung •

Salomague • Manila • Coron • Boracay

+6 more

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
South America - Buenos Aires

Ports:Buenos Aires (leaving) • Montevideo •

Puerto Madryn • Punta Arenas • Ushuaia

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Catalina Island •

Ensenada • Los Angeles

2,280 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

December 2024 River Cruises

December 2024 Luxury Cruises

December 2024 Family Cruises

December 2024 Gay & Lesbian Cruises

December 2024 Romantic Cruises

December 2024 Cruises for the Disabled

December 2024 Senior Cruises

December 2024 Fitness Cruises

December 2024 Gourmet Food Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map