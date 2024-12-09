Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Viking Star December 2024 Cruises

Find Viking Star December 2024 Cruises

We found you 11 cruises

7 Nights

Journey To Antiquities

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Ionian Sea • Crete • Kusadasi • Athens

2,066 reviews
Dec 9, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens

2,066 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
14 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Ionian Sea • Crete • Kusadasi • Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes +3 more

2,066 reviews
Dec 9, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
7 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Athens • Agios Nikolaos • Rhodes • Kusadasi • Canakkale • Istanbul

2,066 reviews
Dec 16, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices
14 Nights

Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Florence +4 more

2,066 reviews
Dec 30, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Journey To Antiquities

Port: Athens • Kusadasi • Crete • Ionian Sea • Taormina • Naples • Rome

2,066 reviews
Dec 30, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

Iconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome

2,066 reviews
Dec 2, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Ancient Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens • Kusadasi • Crete +4 more

2,066 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Iconic Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina +9 more

2,066 reviews
Dec 2, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

14 Nights

Mediterranean Antiquities

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Villefranche • Florence • Rome • Naples • Taormina +4 more

2,066 reviews
Dec 2, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Iconic Mediterranean Treasures

Port: Istanbul • Canakkale • Kusadasi • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens • Kusadasi • Crete +9 more

2,066 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Viking Ocean Cruises
View All Prices

