Find River Chanson December 2024 Cruises

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

AmaSofia

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllChristmas Markets On The Danube

Port: Vilshofen an der Donau • Passau • Linz • Weissenkirchen • Vienna • Budapest

AmaWaterways
viking gyda
Viking Gyda

7 Nights

7 Nights  MediterraneanIconic Western Mediterranean

Port: Barcelona • Sete • Marseille • Monaco • Florence • Rome

Viking River Cruises
Scenic Gem
Scenic Gem

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllNormandy & Gems Of The Seine With Paris & London

Port: Paris • Les Andelys • Rouen • Honfleur • Caudebec • Vernon • Paris • London

81
Scenic River
MSC Musica
MSC Musica
MSC Musica Cabins
MSC Musica
MSC Musica Dining
MSC Musica
MSC Musica Activity/Entertainment
MSC Musica
MSC Musica
MSC Musica

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Sardinia • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Valencia • Ibiza • Sardinia

640
MSC Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllJewels Of The Windward Islands

Port: Barbados • St. Kitts • Iles des Saintes • Dominica • Martinique • Mayreau • Barbados

111
Mar 21, 2026
Windstar Cruises

19 Nights

19 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Southampton • Le Havre • Ponta Delgada • Barbados • Nevis • Antigua • Dominica+4 more

297
Nov 20, 2025
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  South PacificTantalizing Tuamotu Islands & Beautiful Bora Bora

Port: Tahiti • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Tahaa • Tahiti

132
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

6 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Valencia • Florence • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Tarragona

379
May 10, 2025
MSC Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Picton • Christchurch • Timaru • Dunedin • Hobart+2 more

852
Nov 23, 2025
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Milford Sound • Hobart+2 more

828
Jan 25, 2026
Oceania Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  MediterraneanStar Collector: Winter In Spain And The Rivieras

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Gibraltar • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Nice+3 more

129
Windstar Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternKey West & Mexico Cruise

Port: Tampa • Key West • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Tampa

1,869
Mar 30, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Eastern7 Nt St. Maarten, St. Thomas & Bahamas

Port: Miami • Nassau • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Miami

219
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Hubbard Glacier Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Icy Strait • Hubbard Glacier • Juneau • Ketchikan+2 more

2,266
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllSunsets In The Lesser Antilles

Port: San Juan • Aruba • Curacao • Martinique • St. Kitts • San Juan

455
Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 24th, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.