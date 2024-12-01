December 2024 Cruises

December 2024 Cruises

We found you 1,219 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit (Photo: Adam Coulter)

12 Night
Asia - South East

2,125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

13 Night
Africa-south Africa

2,170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Pride of America
Pride of America alongside at Kahului on Sunday, April 10, 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

7 Night
Hawaii Cruise

2,370 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

5 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

1,427 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

16 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,609 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
12 Nt Bali, Malaysia & Thailand Holiday

1,743 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

51 Night
South America Cruise

739 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Western Caribbean - New Orleans

3,295 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mexico Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Bahamas Cruise

851 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

2,294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Western Caribbean Cruise

2,084 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

2,294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

4,430 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

6 Night
Africa Cruise

633 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
December 2024 Cruise Reviews

Awesome Christmas Voyage !

All the tours my wife and I selected they all had excellent tour guides very informative friendly and courteous .The difference options given by the cruise-ship for tours were very diversified .Read More
User Avatar
Suarez

13 Day Australia to New Zealand Cruise on the Royal Princess -Very good overall

Overall, the cruise ship was very good.We were quite lucky and had good weather virtually the whole time, and , in December, the lovely red Pohutawaka (NZ Christmas trees) were flowering.Read More
User Avatar
craig_asmith

Poor food quality ruins everything

We have booked one last cruise, which departs in July.We booked that last December and Azamara has yet to correctly calculate our on board credit or issue an invoice, despite repeated attempts by us to get one.Read More
User Avatar
LUXURYLOVER2020

MSC World Europa Dec. 29, 2023 out of Barcelona.

I also did a video on that one, so on YouTube, search for Entry to the Secret Speakeasy MSC World Europa, New Year’s Eve December 31, 2023, also MSC World Europa Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Countdown December 31, 2023 and finally, Getting served a craft smoked cocktail in the Speakeasy on MSC World Europa, New Year’s Eve, 2023.For a look at the cabin itself, go to YouTube and search MSC World Europa Aurea Grand Suite Cabin.Read More
User Avatar
Stockjock

Related Cruises

January 2025 Cruises

January 2025 Cruises

February 2025 Cruises

February 2025 Cruises

March 2025 Cruises

March 2025 Cruises

April 2025 Cruises

April 2025 Cruises

May 2025 Cruises

May 2025 Cruises

June 2025 Cruises

June 2025 Cruises

July 2025 Cruises

July 2025 Cruises

August 2025 Cruises

August 2025 Cruises

September 2025 Cruises

September 2025 Cruises

October 2025 Cruises

October 2025 Cruises

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.