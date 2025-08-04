Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Windstar Wind Surf August 2025 Cruises

Find Windstar Wind Surf August 2025 Cruises

We found you 8 cruises

Wind Surf
Wind Surf

23 Night
Riviera Rhapsody 23d Lis-vce

261 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

8 Night
Classic Italy & The Dalmatian Coast 8d Cvv-vce

261 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

17 Night
Stories Of Italy, Croatia & Greece 17d Cvv-pir

261 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Wind Surf
Wind Surf

8 Night
Spanish Symphony 8d Lis-bcn

261 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Seas the views with 70% off a 2nd Sailor

  • 70% off a 2nd Sailor: Available on all voyages including 2025 & 2026
  • Free balcony upgrades on most sailings through 2026
  • Experience our growing fleet, featuring the debut of Brilliant Lady
  • Discover places like Norway, Iceland, & more through 2026

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Yachtmans Harbors Of The Rivieras 7d Bcn-cvv

261 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Night
Italian Trio 15d Bcn-vce

261 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
James Beard Culinary Cruise

261 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

15 Night
Enchantment Of The Western Med 15d Lis-cvv

261 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Europe

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Europe

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to the Mediterranean

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to the Mediterranean

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Italy

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Italy

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to France

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to France

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Spain

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Spain

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Greece

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Greece

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Europe River

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Europe River

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Croatia

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Croatia

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Portugal

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Portugal

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Douro River

Windstar Wind Surf Cruises to Douro River

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 21st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.