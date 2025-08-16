Find MSC Splendida August 2025 Cruises

We found you 11 cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Tarragona • Valencia • Florence • Rome

379
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Tarragona • Valencia • Florence • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Tarragona

379
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Tarragona • Valencia • Florence • Rome • Genoa

379
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Marseille • Tarragona • Valencia • Florence • Rome • Genoa • Marseille

379
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Valencia • Florence • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Tarragona • Valencia

379
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Tarragona • Alicante • Florence • Rome

379
Aug 19, 2025
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Alicante • Florence • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Tarragona • Valencia

379
Aug 23, 2025
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Valencia • Florence • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Tarragona • Alicante

379
Aug 16, 2025
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Genoa • Marseille • Tarragona • Alicante • Florence • Rome • Genoa

379
Aug 20, 2025
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Marseille • Tarragona • Alicante • Florence • Rome • Genoa • Marseille

379
Aug 21, 2025
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanMediterranean - Western Cruise

Port: Tarragona • Alicante • Florence • Rome • Genoa • Marseille • Tarragona

379
Aug 22, 2025
MSC Cruises

