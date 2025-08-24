Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find MSC Meraviglia August 2025 Cruises

Find MSC Meraviglia August 2025 Cruises

We found you 3 cruises

Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Brass Anchor Pub aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Galleria Meraviglia boasts a massive LED ceiling. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Elevator lobbies aboard MSC Meraviglia feature attractive seating (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia

7 Nights

Bermuda Cruise

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

863 reviews
Aug 24, 2025
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Brass Anchor Pub aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Galleria Meraviglia boasts a massive LED ceiling. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Elevator lobbies aboard MSC Meraviglia feature attractive seating (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia

7 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • New York

863 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Pool deck aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Brass Anchor Pub aboard MSC Meraviglia (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
The Galleria Meraviglia boasts a massive LED ceiling. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia
Elevator lobbies aboard MSC Meraviglia feature attractive seating (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
MSC Meraviglia

7 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: New York • Port Canaveral • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau +1 more

863 reviews
MSC Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

MSC Seashore Cruises

MSC Seashore Cruises

244 Reviews
MSC Seascape Cruises

MSC Seascape Cruises

212 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 22nd, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.