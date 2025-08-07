August 2025 Cruises from Oslo

Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

6 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

512 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Scenic Eclipse
Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic Cruises)

15 Night
Norwegian Fjords & Crossing The Arctic Circle

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
MSC Poesia
MSC Poesia

7 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

512 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Seven Seas Mariner
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)

20 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

393 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Night
Europe - Western Cruise

321 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Glaciers & Wildlife Of Svalbard

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

10 Night
Oslo To Liverpool

17 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

10 Night
Europe Cruise

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

